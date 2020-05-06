HOUSTON, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research recently released Global Athletic Footwear Market research with more than 220 market data tables and figures and an easy to understand TOC in "Global Athletic Footwear Market research", so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Athletic Footwear Market predicted until 2026. The main targets of the company for this study are Nike, Adidas AG, SKECHERS USA., New Balance, ASICS Corporation, PUMA SE, VF Corporation., K-Swiss., Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Converse, Under Armour, WOODLAND WORLDWIDE., Saucony and TBL Licensing LLC amongst others.



Global Athletic Footwear Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 96.10 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising health awareness, changing consumer lifestyle and technological advancements.

The Athletic Footwear Market (COVID-19 Impact: Analysis) 2020 Industry Report makes available an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, costing, and gross margin. This market report also studies the market status, market share, size, growth rate, demand, revenue, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter's Five Forces analysis. Thus, the transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data included in this report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI). The study objectives are to present the Athletic Footwear development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central South America.

Athletic footwear includes those shoes that are developed for sports and other outdoor activities. They are shoes that are specially designed for each different sport including basketball, baseball, tennis etc., and also include shoes designed for walking, running, hiking, gym etc. Tailor-made and lightweight athletic footwear is also gaining the attention of consumers.

Market Drivers:

The rising awareness about the health benefits of sports and fitness activities which can help in reducing the risks of various illnesses like depression, diabetes, obesity etc, drives the growth of this market.

The growth of the retail e-commerce sector worldwide

Changing consumer lifestyle and rise in the level of disposable income of consumers

Increasing awareness about the importance of using right type of shoes in order to prevent muscle injuries, leg injuries, knee pain, hip pain, and back pain, thereby stimulating the demand for athletic shoes

Technological advancement helps companies to manufacture quality shoes in less time

The development of new and innovative shoes, including customized and light weighted athletic footwear drive the growth Global Athletic Footwear Market

Market Restraints:

Rising prices of raw materials hampers the growth of this market

Growing levels of geriatric population against the reduced younger age group of populace is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of fake and brand copied athletic footwear products

Global Athletic Footwear Market by Product Type (Insert, Sports Shoes, Hiking Shoes, Backpacking Shoes), End-User (Men, Women, Kids), Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), Price-Based (Premium, Mid, Economy), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Athletic Footwear Market Research Report also provides the latest manufacturing data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. Global Athletic Footwear Industry Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.

Segmentation: Global Athletic Footwear Market

By Product Type

Insert

Aerobics Shoes

Athleisure Footwear

Running Shoes

Walking Shoes

Sports Shoes

Baseball Footwear

Basketball Footwear

Soccer Shoes

Tennis Shoes

Cricket Footwear

Other Sports Shoes

Hiking Shoes

Outdoor/Rugged Footwear

Trekking & Walking Boots

Seasonal Boots

Specialty Boots

Mountaineering Boots

Backpacking Shoes

Approach Shoes

Hiking Boots

Technical Shoes

By End-User

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Store Based Shoe Stores Discount Shoe Stores Sports & Athletic Goods Stores Mass Discounters Department Stores & Chains Specialty Apparel Stores Off Pricers



·Non Store Based

Catalog Teleshopping Internet



By Price-Based

Premium

Mid

Economy

COMPANIES MENTIONED INCLUDE (we can also add the other companies as you want.):

Nike

Adidas AG

SKECHERS USA

New Balance

ASICS Corporation

Dobotex - PUMA SE Group

VF Corporation

K-Swiss Global Brands

Wolverine World Wide

Converse

Under Armour

Woodland Worldwide Travel

Saucony

TBL Licensing LLC

Scope of Report:

The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Athletic Footwear market. The Global Athletic Footwear market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2010-2018; Base year – 2019; Forecast period– 2020 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

The countries covered in the Athletic Footwear Market Report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Global Athletic Footwear Market Scope and Market Size

Athletic Footwear Market is segmented on the basis of source, product type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Athletic Footwear Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The Global Athletic Footwear market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Athletic Footwear market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Industry Analysis

Global Athletic Footwear Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

1 Markets Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

.....

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Athletic Footwear Market Players

....

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Athletic Footwear Market, By Type

8 Global Athletic Footwear Market, by disease type

9 Global Athletic Footwear Market, By Deployment

10 Global Athletic Footwear Market, By End User

11 Global Athletic Footwear Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Athletic Footwear Market, By Geography

13 Global Athletic Footwear Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

