The Annual General Meeting of Schibsted ASA was held on 6 May 2020. The meeting was conducted as a virtual meeting due to COVID-19.
All proposals on the agenda were adopted, ref. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published 14 April 2020, including the following:
- The Annual General Meeting resolved to elect Satu Huber and Karl-Christian Agerup as a new member of the Board of Directors, and to re-elect the remaining shareholder-elected board members, with the exception of Marianne Budnik who did not stand for re-election.
- The Annual General Meeting resolved to grant the Board authority to increase the share capital. The authority is limited to 10% of the share capital within the B-share class. The authority includes the right to set aside the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders.
- The Annual General Meeting resolved to grant Board of Directors the authorization to buy back up to 10% of the Company's shares for a period from the date of this Annual General Meeting and until the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2021.
- The Annual General Meeting resolved to reduce the Company’s share capital by NOK 2,213,482 through the redemption of 4,426,964 own shares (3,543,657 A-shares and 883,307 B-shares), following the completion of a share buyback program in March 2020.
The minutes from the Annual General Meeting is attached and available on www.schibsted.com.
