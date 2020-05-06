ISLAND PARK, N.Y., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK) announced it has signed an agreement with Asian American Trade Associations Council (AATAC) to expand one of its premier brands, Biscottelli, at select AATAC’s member retailers including branded locations such as Hess, Mobil, 76, Gulf, Chevron, BP, Sunoco, Circle K, 7-Eleven and other gas stations and convenience stores (C-Stores) throughout the United States.



The rollout of Biscottelli Croissants will launch in the Northeast (8494 members) & Southeast (20,436 members) regions and eventually covering two other regions, Mid-West & West Coast, which will reach most of the United States with another (31,123 members). AATAC has 60,053 members controlling over 80,000 locations. The target goal is 1,500 to 2,500 locations a month and to complete 2020 with a rollout of 10,500 to 17,500 locations. The next phase would be roll-out into other regions of the country placing our products into the remaining retail locations in the AATAC affiliated member network.

AATAC, is a national association, comprised of smaller buying groups, regional sub-chapters and other trade organizations under one blanket that consists of members controlling and operating over 80,000 locations across United States. AATAC partnership with Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc will provide Biscottelli croissants stronger retail distribution.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc.

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a food and snack manufacturer, importer & distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company operates through a snacks segment. The snacks segment offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, DSD as well as vending, pantry and micro market segment.

About Asian American Trade Associations Council

The Asian American Trade Associa t i on s Council (AATAC) is composed of delegates from various business retailer groups across the country with each group having as few as a 100 or as many as 10,000 or more retail locations. The aggregate reach of AATAC is 80,000+ retail locations in the corner store, general retail outlet, convenience store, and gas station (C-Store) industry. AATAC’s primary and affiliate members operate many franchises of the most popular branded C-Store retailers such as 7-11, Circle K, Sunoco, Chevron, 76, BP, Arco, AmPm, Kangaroo, Shell, Marathon, and many others. AATAC was reshaped in 2012 to cohesively aggregate the purchasing power, bargaining ability, and regulatory feedback that are required to excel in the retailing industry across multiple sectors throughout North America. AATAC also is backed by the power of an implementation arm and a marketing division that not only increases the reach and placement of products and services, but also can launch and build entire brands within the industry. AATAC conducts private tradeshows, dinners, events, gatherings, and face-to-face program implementations, providing its corporate partners with direct access to retail location owners and management and leading to a competitive advantage within the marketplace. The overall C-Store industry reaches more Americans daily than grocery, drugstore, dollar store, and big box stores combined.

