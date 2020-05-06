WOBURN, Mass., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, announced today a change in the format of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") from an in-person to a virtual-only meeting, via webcast, due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of the Company's shareholders, employees and their families. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. EDT.
Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual meeting, all stockholders are encouraged to vote their shares in advance through www.proxyvote.com, toll-free phone number, or mail, as communicated in the previously-distributed proxy materials for the annual meeting. While voting in advance is not necessary, it will ensure stockholder representation at the meeting. Stockholders may still vote during the virtual meeting. Stockholders will not receive a new proxy card reflecting the change to a virtual meeting.
Technicians will be ready to assist you with any technical difficulties you may have accessing the Annual Meeting live audio webcast. Please be sure to check in by 9:00 am (EDT) on May 19, 2020, the day of the Annual Meeting, so we may address any technical difficulties before the Annual Meeting live audio webcast begins. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the Annual Meeting live audio webcast during the check-in or meeting time, please email VirtualMeeting@viewproxy.com or call 866-612-8937.
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company developing crop innovations to improve crop yields and enhance sustainable global food security. The Company utilizes its proprietary “GRAIN“ (Gene Ranking Artificial Intelligence Network) gene discovery platform to identify gene targets to improve yield performance and value in major commercial food and feed crops. Yield10 uses its Camelina oilseed platform to rapidly evaluate and field test new trait leads enabling the translation of promising new traits into the major commercial crops. As a path toward commercialization, Yield10 is pursuing a partnering approach with agricultural companies to drive new traits into development in crops such as canola, soybean and corn. The Company is also developing Camelina as a platform crop for producing nutritional oils and specialty products such as PHA biomaterials for use in water treatment and plastics replacement applications. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.
For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
