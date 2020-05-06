VESTAL, N.Y., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW) today proudly recognizes the achievements of its dedicated team of scientists, engineers, and employees, who have built the Company’s largest-ever transparent electricity-generating window array through this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.



Honoring stay-at-home mandates and physical distancing protocols, the SolarWindow team rapidly converted spare home spaces into remote ad hoc engineering and product development shops. Continued collaboration and virtual technical meetings with the team resulted in producing greater clarity, size, and power from its electricity-generating glass panes than ever before, a notable achievement under the circumstances.

In the coming weeks, SolarWindow plans to unveil its largest ever array of transparent electricity-generating window glass panes. So that all of our stockholders, supporters and other stakeholders are apprised of this unveiling, we encourage everyone to sign up to receive our email updates by visiting http://solarwindow.com/join-our-email-list/.

On May 1st, SolarWindow filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its first 2020 quarterly interim financial statement, which reported $15.1 million in cash, no debt and $15.7 million in working capital.

While we are currently a pre-revenue company, our balance sheet strength enables us to pursue our near-term goals of technology and product development and fabrication; and establishing partnerships for commercial manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products incorporating our electricity generating transparent coatings.

About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.



SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is a developer of transparent coatings that generate electricity when deposited onto glass or plastic. When applied to glass, for example, these coatings could convert passive windows into electricity-generating windows, which produce power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and even reflected light conditions.

Other potential uses for transparent electricity-generating coatings include, but are not limited to, building facades, balcony railings, curtain walls, skylights, and shading systems, as well as automotive, truck, marine and aircraft applications, various consumer products and military uses.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

