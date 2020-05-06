NEW YORK, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – National Storm Recovery Inc. (OTC: NSRI) today announces that its CEO Tony Raynor has been featured in an exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) , a financial news and content distribution company that is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) . During the interview, Raynor discussed NSRI’s business model, which is rooted in the company’s commitment to sustainability, as well as its corporate achievements and strong team of industry professionals.

The broadcast can be heard at The NetworkNewsAudio Interviews Podcast .

During the interview, Raynor highlighted several key milestones that have positioned NSRI for growth in 2020.

“We entered into a three-year commitment with one of the largest disposal companies in the nation, for our recycling facility, where we manufacture products. We also entered into another three-year contract doing emergency debris and tree removal services in Oakland, Florida,” Raynor stated. “And, shortly after that, we were awarded another contract as a primary contractor in Orange County (public schools) doing tree trimming and removal services.”

NSRI also recently completed the acquisition of Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., one of the largest producers of packaged mulch products in the country. NSRI expects the growth pattern to continue throughout the year.

“There’s going to be a combination of organized growth through its partnerships, and we’re looking to be completely positioned for strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and position for rapid growth,” stated Raynor. “Between taking on contracts and relationships with large municipalities and dealing with the largest waste disposal company in America and —at the same time — working on a big acquisition that we ended up having great success with, we’re launching into 2020 with some serious momentum.”

Raynor noted that the expertise of his team is essential to this trajectory. In addition to Raynor, who has more than two decades of experience in the storm recovery industry, the company’s leadership includes a master chemist, a certified arborist and a COO with extensive industry experience.

“Having a diverse team with all this experience helps us be that next-generation mulch product company. When it comes to dealing with big debris, that’s something that we have a niche for. Municipalities and governments love to work with us because of the experience that we have,” Raynor said.

In addition to the NSRI team’s expertise, the vast experience that has been added from the Mulch Manufacturing side has positioned NSRI to handle the high demand for its services. “We’re passionate about this industry and what we’re doing,” Raynor said, noting that predictions call for 2020 to have a larger storm season than normal. “Our company is ready to provide the type of service to get cities back on their feet again.”

Please listen to the full interview with NSRI’s Tony Raynor at http://nnw.fm/To84y .

About National Storm Recovery Inc.

National Storm Recovery, through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The company and its Sustainable Green Team’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting of tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites, then through processing, recycling and using that tree debris as feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. NSRI serves governmental, residential and commercial customers.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.NationalArborCare.com .

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”) allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and company AudioPressReleases (“APRs”). These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NNA can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market. NNA brings its Client Partners unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNA is just one site within the sizable family of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”). IBN is a comprehensive provider of news and original articles; we aggregate and syndicate this content for much bigger impact. IBN also adds Press Release Enhancement and a full array of social media communication solutions and has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, IBN has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through an ever-growing distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, please visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com or The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.