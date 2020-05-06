SAN JOSE, Calif. and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc ., the provider of the leading regulated IoT platform for biopharma and medtech, and CSL Behring , a leading biotechnology company, today announced a global digital health partnership to provide digitally-enhanced treatment experiences and regulated digital health offerings to support CSL Behring therapies. CSL Behring selected the regulated BrightInsight Platform to manage and support its growing digital health portfolio of solutions focused on enhancing the treatment experiences of patients with rare and serious diseases.



Built under a robust Quality Management System to support regulated use cases, the BrightInsight Platform enables CSL Behring to develop and host digital health devices, apps, algorithms and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) at scale while maintaining compliance with privacy, security and regulatory requirements across the globe. CSL Behring is leveraging the BrightInsight Platform enterprise-wide as its common platform infrastructure to centralize its digital projects without limiting localization, customization or scalability.

Leveraging the BrightInsight Platform built on Google Cloud , CSL Behring will develop holistic and integrated therapeutic solutions that elevate the lives of patients by enabling them to manage their condition with independence, confidence, and control. The partnership extends across therapeutic areas, including immunology, hematology and respiratory, among others.

“We are excited to partner with the team at CSL Behring to optimize their transformational therapies through our regulated digital platform to seek to improve patient experiences and clinical outcomes,” said Kal Patel, MD, CEO & Co-Founder, BrightInsight. “This latest global partnership with a biopharmaceutical leader represents an important next step in achieving our mission to transform patient outcomes globally through the power of digital technology.”

“After conducting a rigorous evaluation, we selected BrightInsight because it has the only regulated solution with a robust Quality Management System and comprehensive privacy and security certifications. BrightInsight’s Platform allows us to focus on therapeutic innovation, rather than the underlying digital technology,” said Brian Johnson, Director, Digital Health, CSL Behring. “CSL Behring is committed to delivering on our promise to support and empower our patients through digital engagement and we are excited to launch the first offering later this year.”

Mobiquity , a digital consultancy that designs and delivers compelling digital products and services for the world's leading brands, will collaborate with BrightInsight on the user design and discovery work related to CSL Behring’s new digital solutions.

ABOUT BRIGHTINSIGHT, INC.

BrightInsight provides the leading global regulated Internet of Things (IoT) platform for biopharma and medtech. Every line of code of our BrightInsight Platform is built under a Quality Management System to support and optimize regulated drugs, devices and software through integrated data and actionable insights. The Platform can enable our customers to drive increased patient adherence and engagement across therapeutic areas, with active projects in diabetes, respiratory, oncology, ophthalmology, obesity, hematology, immunology, neurology and more. The BrightInsight™ Platform uses software and services to capture, transmit and analyze data from CE-marked and FDA-regulated medical devices, combination products, apps and Software as a Medical Device, in compliance with global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. Deployed as a managed service, the platform accelerates time to market for biopharma and medtech companies, reduces the cost of implementation and maintenance versus a custom solution, and scales across products and global markets. For more information, visit BrightInsight’s website , our blog , Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

Committed to the highest quality standards, BrightInsight, Inc. is ISO13485:2016 certified and its software development lifecycle process conforms to IEC 62304. From a security perspective, the BrightInsight Platform is HITRUST CSF® v9.1 Certified and HITRUST Certified of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to manage risk, improve security posture and meet compliance requirements. The Platform is also ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified. To support our commitment to the upmost privacy standards, the BrightInsight Platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant and certified under both the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield frameworks.

The BrightInsight Platform was selected as Google Cloud’s Technology Partner of the Year for Healthcare for the past two years, was selected as the “ Best IoT Healthcare Platform ” in the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards, was featured as the cover story for CIOReview Magazine’s “ 20 Most Promising Biotech Solution Providers 2019 , " and was included in The Journal of mHealth's “ 2020 Global Digital Health 100 ”.

ABOUT CSL BEHRING

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by its promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients’ needs by using the latest technologies, we develop and deliver innovative therapies that are used to treat coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company’s products are also used in cardiac surgery, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn. CSL Behring operates one of the world’s largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL;USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 26,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 70 countries. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita CSLBehring.com/vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring.

