Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jokitalo, Petteri

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507





Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20200506110929_2

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2020-05-05

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Linked to stock option programme





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 110,000 Unit price: 3.38 EUR





Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 110,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.38 EUR





SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo

CEO





For additional information:

CEO Petteri Jokitalo

tel. +358 8 4882 111

www.scanfil.com