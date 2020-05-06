SCANFIL PLC          MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS     6 MAY 2020  3:30 P.M.

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:                                   Jokitalo, Petteri
Position:                              Chief Executive Officer
Issuer:                                  Scanfil Oyj
LEI:                                       7437004XD6U0FFDCT507


Notification type:                  INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number:              7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20200506110929_2
Transaction date: 2020-05-05
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Linked to stock option programme


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 110,000 Unit price: 3.38 EUR


Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 110,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.38 EUR


SCANFIL PLC

Petteri Jokitalo
CEO


