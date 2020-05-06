TORONTO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”) (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a pioneering cannabis company with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands, has announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, which ended on December 31st, 2019, on Thursday May 7th, 2020, after market close.



The Company will host a conference call for investors to discuss the results on Thursday, May 7th at 5:00 PM ET. Please visit click here to register and stream the call, or use the following phone numbers:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-0784

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8560

A replay of the call will be available at 8:00 PM ET on May 7th and will be accessible until May 21st, 2020. For access to replay:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13703561

Replay Expiry: May 21st, 2020 11:59 PM ET

