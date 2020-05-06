TITUSVILLE, Fla., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”), a beverage maker, manufacture of unique consumer brands and CBD products and drinks, announced that it has received an additional 3 pallet order of Element C from Botanaway.



Botanaway is a leader in the Kratom and CBD production and distribution market. It has led the way in creating brands for many different companies and using it’s international connections in sourcing of raw materials. Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush said, “Botanaway has been a great partner for us in our manufacturing business. We have provided formulation development, blending, and packaging for several products marketed by them. It is exciting for us to have them on board pushing the Element Brands products throughout their channels. This product builds on the successful flavor profiles of our original Apple Rush 100% natural sparking juices and Botanaway’s reach in distribution is national in scope.”

David Derian, CEO of Botanaway said, “the Element C product has been easy to sell and the reorders are coming in. We believe it is going to be the category leader in the infused beverage space and will continue to support it. We have plans to expand our own portfolio and develop some of our own beverages as well with the help of Tony and his team at APRU. Our main focus is to help the world with the major addiction problems by marketing and developing products that help people using all natural ingredients.”

“Apple Rush is a leader in the natural beverage space and will continue to develop different products to enhance shareholder value. Our focus is on generating revenue and helping to make the world a better safer place. We will be expanding our capabilities and bringing additional products to the market as we continue to build our APRU Brands portfolio,” continued Tony.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 47 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com and www.aprubrands.com .

