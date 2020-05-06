Atlanta, Georgia, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon®, a technology company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, today released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. Titled Toward a Future Without Waste, the report details an array of sustainability solutions based on the company’s experiences delivering positive environmental results for customers. The report’s examples demonstrate a proven, market-based approach to eliminating waste and bringing a circular economy to reality.
As companies, cities, and communities recover from COVID-19, now is the perfect opportunity to rethink how we live, work, and consume. Using technology to become more sustainable, more fiscally responsible, and less wasteful is an imperative for the months and years ahead. This report presents a roadmap for how to accomplish those goals.
“For a decade, we have been pursuing technology-based solutions to the serious waste problems facing our country and the world,” said Rubicon Founder and CEO, Nate Morris. “The path forward in eliminating waste, reducing emissions, making companies more efficient, and saving taxpayer money, comes directly from the results we have delivered for customers. Our solutions prove that the future is not in landfills, is not in China, and is not ocean dumping. Our future is rooting in using technology to fix real world problems.”
Some of the key findings from the report include:
In addition, the report highlights the key role independent waste haulers play in moving toward zero waste. By providing these small businesses with better technology, Rubicon helps haulers design better routes, better monitor the conditions of their trucks and other vehicles, and confirm service calls. By creating a strong network of digitally-connected haulers, Rubicon is breaking the grip of the large waste industry corporations who make money from burying or burning—not recycling—waste.
“Every generation leaves behind a legacy. Ancient Rome left behind engineering marvels including the first major forms of urban sanitation,” Morris noted. “We risk making our own legacy a thick layer of garbage and waste, covering vast spaces of both land and ocean, choking life out of the soil, water, and air. Is that what we want?”
