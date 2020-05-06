Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 6 May, 2020 at 3.45 p.m. EEST

Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Odey Asset Management LLP.

According to the notification the holding of Odey Asset Management LLP in the Company’s shares and votes has decreased under 5% on May 5, 2020.

After the transaction, Odey Asset Management LLP holds 4,048,367 Company’s shares. Each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote.

Total positions of Odey Asset Management LLP:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Odey Asset Management LLP 4.98 %



--



4.98 %









Shares and voting rights of Odey Asset Management LLP on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares ISIN code % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments ISIN code Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 4,048,367 4.98% Total 4,048,367



4.98%









The 4.98 per cent is based on 4,048,367 shares. The total number of shares and voting right of the Company is 81,268,111.

