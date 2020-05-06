Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 6 May, 2020 at 3.45 p.m. EEST
Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Odey Asset Management LLP.
According to the notification the holding of Odey Asset Management LLP in the Company’s shares and votes has decreased under 5% on May 5, 2020.
After the transaction, Odey Asset Management LLP holds 4,048,367 Company’s shares. Each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote.
Total positions of Odey Asset Management LLP:
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Odey Asset Management LLP
|4.98 %
|--
|4.98 %
Shares and voting rights of Odey Asset Management LLP on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: shares and voting rights
|Class/type of shares ISIN code
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|ISIN code
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|4,048,367
|4.98%
|Total
|4,048,367
|
|4.98%
The 4.98 per cent is based on 4,048,367 shares. The total number of shares and voting right of the Company is 81,268,111.
Rovio Entertainment Corporation
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en
For further information:
Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho
tel. +358 40 485 8985
RovioIR@rovio.com
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)
Rovio Entertainment Corp.
Espoo, FINLAND
