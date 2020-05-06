NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, continues to offer increased access to convenient, affordable and remote orthodontic care through partnerships with UnitedHealthCare, Aetna and beginning in May, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The relationships with these three major payers will continue to create new opportunities for in-network dentists and orthodontists to treat their patients with remote orthodontic care.



“We are pleased to offer access to our clear aligner therapy through in-network coverage with the U.S.’s three major payers, providing an even more cost-effective way for consumers to achieve the smile they deserve,” said SmileDirectClub Chief Executive Officer David Katzman. “The adoption of telehealth as a safe and efficacious way to receive dental care by the major U.S. insurance providers confirms that now more than ever, consumers expect a solution that allows them to receive care using remote technology that protects their health and safety. We are proud to give consumers a smile they love from the comfort of their own home, and to support dental professionals with remote care solutions.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving over one million customers around the world. SmileDirectClub’s clear aligner therapy is prescribed and overseen by a network of hundreds of affiliated and state licensed dentists and orthodontists licensed to practice in the state where the customer resides. In January 2020, the Company expanded its offerings, introducing a complete oral care system, including LED teeth whitening, electric toothbrushes, toothpastes and more, offered exclusively at Walmart locations in the United States and online at SmileDirectClub.com.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com .