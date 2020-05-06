Strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and $95 million in cash and cash equivalents



Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

Expect to realize $8 million in annualized cost savings in 2020

HONG KONG, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $14.9 million decreased 23% compared to $19.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.





Operating loss was $1.4 million compared to a loss of $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.





Net loss was $573,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.





The number of Active Members1 decreased 2% to 56,490 at March 31, 2020 compared to 57,410 at December 31, 2019, and decreased 35% compared to 87,340 at March 31, 2019.

1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Management Commentary

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with all of those around the world who have been impacted by the coronavirus,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. “I am pleased that we have continued to run our operations efficiently with the health and safety of our employees, members and customers guiding our decisions as our top priority. The impact of the pandemic followed the already difficult operating conditions we experienced throughout 2019. While we could have never foreseen the impact COVID-19 would have on the global economy, we focused our efforts in 2019 on preparing our business to adapt to new realities following China’s 100-day campaign and have been applying key learnings from our experience to support our affected markets. To that end, we started implementing aggressive cost reduction measures beginning in the second half of 2019 which were partially offset by additional spending during the first quarter in direct response to COVID-19 and the governments’ measures to control the spread of the virus. As a result of the net effect of these actions, we narrowed the scope of our first quarter operating loss and decline in cash flow from operations despite the fact that our main markets were under severe lockdown for most of first quarter of 2020.”

Mr. Sharng concluded, “We have ample liquidity with $95 million in cash and cash equivalents and zero debt. Further, our highly variable cost structure allows us the flexibility to adapt in-line with order volume. As previously announced, we put a program in place to position us for increased operating efficiencies in several areas including reducing headcount and promotional spending. As a result, we now expect to realize annualized cost savings of approximately $8 million in 2020. I feel confident our employees and members will work together through these unprecedented times with our support and that we will emerge from this downturn even stronger than before.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $990,000 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $95.4 million at March 31, 2020, down slightly from $96.0 million at December 31, 2019.

On May 4, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on May 29, 2020 to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2020.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,393 $ 96,035 Inventories 5,406 6,404 Other current assets 6,922 5,936 Total current assets 107,721 108,375 Property and equipment, net 649 735 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,878 3,135 Restricted cash 505 3,390 Deferred tax asset 1,162 2,039 Other assets 754 823 Total assets $ 113,669 $ 118,497 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 848 $ 680 Accrued commissions 2,341 2,931 Other accrued expenses 1,971 2,387 Deferred revenue 3,994 4,506 Amounts held in eWallets 12,823 12,938 Operating lease liabilities 1,549 1,655 Other current liabilities 1,275 1,205 Total current liabilities 24,801 26,302 Income taxes payable 15,365 15,365 Deferred tax liability 203 202 Operating lease liabilities 1,403 1,564 Total liabilities 41,772 43,433 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 86,102 86,102 Retained earnings 13,259 16,117 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,573 ) (1,264 ) Treasury stock, at cost (25,904 ) (25,904 ) Total stockholders’ equity 71,897 75,064 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 113,669 $ 118,497





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 14,948 $ 19,328 Cost of sales 4,514 5,224 Gross profit 10,434 14,104 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 6,603 9,498 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,279 7,315 Total operating expenses 11,882 16,813 Loss from operations (1,448 ) (2,709 ) Other income, net 93 432 Loss before income taxes (1,355 ) (2,277 ) Income tax benefit (782 ) (354 ) Net loss $ (573 ) $ (1,923 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 10,483 11,333





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (573 ) $ (1,923 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 95 93 Noncash lease expense 418 447 Deferred income taxes 869 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories 1,001 (192 ) Other current assets (1,033 ) (1,159 ) Other assets 52 (2 ) Accounts payable 168 (174 ) Accrued commissions (528 ) (3,575 ) Other accrued expenses (398 ) (795 ) Deferred revenue (521 ) (3,030 ) Amounts held in eWallets (175 ) (142 ) Operating lease liabilities (440 ) (499 ) Other current liabilities 75 (241 ) Long-term incentive — (158 ) Net cash used in operating activities (990 ) (11,350 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (12 ) (46 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12 ) (46 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (2,285 ) (2,736 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,285 ) (2,736 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (240 ) 248 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,527 ) (13,884 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 99,425 135,651 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 95,898 $ 121,767 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Issuance of treasury stock for employee awards, net $ — $ 377 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 194 $ 4,462

