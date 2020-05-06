  • Strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and $95 million in cash and cash equivalents
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
  • Expect to realize $8 million in annualized cost savings in 2020

HONG KONG, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $14.9 million decreased 23% compared to $19.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.

  • Operating loss was $1.4 million compared to a loss of $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

  • Net loss was $573,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.

  • The number of Active Members1 decreased 2% to 56,490 at March 31, 2020 compared to 57,410 at December 31, 2019, and decreased 35% compared to 87,340 at March 31, 2019.

1  Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Management Commentary

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with all of those around the world who have been impacted by the coronavirus,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. “I am pleased that we have continued to run our operations efficiently with the health and safety of our employees, members and customers guiding our decisions as our top priority. The impact of the pandemic followed the already difficult operating conditions we experienced throughout 2019. While we could have never foreseen the impact COVID-19 would have on the global economy, we focused our efforts in 2019 on preparing our business to adapt to new realities following China’s 100-day campaign and have been applying key learnings from our experience to support our affected markets. To that end, we started implementing aggressive cost reduction measures beginning in the second half of 2019 which were partially offset by additional spending during the first quarter in direct response to COVID-19 and the governments’ measures to control the spread of the virus.  As a result of the net effect of these actions, we narrowed the scope of our first quarter operating loss and decline in cash flow from operations despite the fact that our main markets were under severe lockdown for most of first quarter of 2020.”

Mr. Sharng concluded, “We have ample liquidity with $95 million in cash and cash equivalents and zero debt. Further, our highly variable cost structure allows us the flexibility to adapt in-line with order volume. As previously announced, we put a program in place to position us for increased operating efficiencies in several areas including reducing headcount and promotional spending. As a result, we now expect to realize annualized cost savings of approximately $8 million in 2020. I feel confident our employees and members will work together through these unprecedented times with our support and that we will emerge from this downturn even stronger than before.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • Net cash used in operating activities was $990,000 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.
  • Total cash and cash equivalents were $95.4 million at March 31, 2020, down slightly from $96.0 million at December 31, 2019.
  • On May 4, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on May 29, 2020 to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2020 financial results today, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:

Date:Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Time:11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Dial-in:1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
 1-201-689-8562 (International)
Conference ID:13700943
Webcast:http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138751

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 20, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13700943.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe.  The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand.  Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.  Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

 
 
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
    
 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
 (Unaudited)  
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$95,393  $96,035 
Inventories5,406  6,404 
Other current assets6,922  5,936 
Total current assets107,721  108,375 
Property and equipment, net649  735 
Operating lease right-of-use assets2,878  3,135 
Restricted cash505  3,390 
Deferred tax asset1,162  2,039 
Other assets754  823 
Total assets$113,669  $118,497 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$848  $680 
Accrued commissions2,341  2,931 
Other accrued expenses1,971  2,387 
Deferred revenue3,994  4,506 
Amounts held in eWallets12,823  12,938 
Operating lease liabilities1,549  1,655 
Other current liabilities1,275  1,205 
Total current liabilities24,801  26,302 
Income taxes payable15,365  15,365 
Deferred tax liability203  202 
Operating lease liabilities1,403  1,564 
Total liabilities41,772  43,433 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock   
Common stock13  13 
Additional paid-in capital86,102  86,102 
Retained earnings13,259  16,117 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(1,573) (1,264)
Treasury stock, at cost(25,904) (25,904)
Total stockholders’ equity71,897  75,064 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$113,669  $118,497 
        


NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2020 2019
Net sales$14,948   $19,328  
Cost of sales4,514   5,224  
Gross profit10,434   14,104  
Operating expenses:   
Commissions expense6,603   9,498  
Selling, general and administrative expenses5,279   7,315  
Total operating expenses11,882   16,813  
Loss from operations(1,448) (2,709)
Other income, net93   432  
Loss before income taxes(1,355) (2,277)
Income tax benefit(782) (354)
Net loss$(573) $(1,923)
    
Net loss per common share – basic and diluted$(0.05) $(0.17)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted10,483   11,333  
        


NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
  
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2020 2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net loss$(573) $(1,923)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization95   93  
Noncash lease expense418   447  
Deferred income taxes869   —  
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Inventories1,001   (192)
Other current assets(1,033) (1,159)
Other assets52   (2)
Accounts payable168   (174)
Accrued commissions(528) (3,575)
Other accrued expenses(398) (795)
Deferred revenue(521) (3,030)
Amounts held in eWallets(175) (142)
Operating lease liabilities(440) (499)
Other current liabilities75   (241)
Long-term incentive—   (158)
Net cash used in operating activities(990) (11,350)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Purchases of property and equipment(12) (46)
Net cash used in investing activities(12) (46)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Dividends paid(2,285) (2,736)
Net cash used in financing activities(2,285) (2,736)
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(240) 248  
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(3,527) (13,884)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period99,425   135,651  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period$95,898   $121,767  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION:       
Issuance of treasury stock for employee awards, net$—   $377  
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities$194   $4,462  
        
        

