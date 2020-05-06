SINGAPORE, Singapore, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAY® , a Singapore-based luxury brand, known for its futuristic and architectural designs, today announced its expansion into luxury Apple Watch cases with the launch of the CYBER WATCH® collection. The CYBER WATCH® case complements Apple’s leading-edge technology with a re-imagined exterior and is available now for pre-orders and shipping to customers in June 2020. Only a limited number of CYBER WATCH® cases are being produced for three of the four exclusive models.



“In creating the CYBER WATCH® we were motivated by one ambition, to create a sculpture for the Apple Watch that truly represented the ground-breaking technology it housed within,” said Kevin Wu, Founder and CEO of GRAY®. “To do so, we had to bring our touch of extreme design to a new frontier, radically transforming the Apple Watch into an object that would look as stunning on your wrist today as it will a hundred years from now.”

This metal Apple Watch case is engineered with a bold exterior constructed of two aerospace grade titanium structures – a material two-and-a-half times stronger than steel, but only half the weight. Added to the package is also a custom designed FKM fluoroelastomer Apple Watch band, which is durable, high-performance and incredibly comfortable.

The CYBER WATCH® is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm and comes in four exclusive design options:

TITANIUM: Raw mechanically textured titanium finish with black FKM watch band; retails for $498*.

STEALTH: Black PVD coated titanium in a mechanically textured finish with black FKM watch band; retails for $699*. Only 100 pieces of this model will be produced

GOLD: Gold PVD coated titanium in a mechanically textured finish with black FKM watch band; retails for $901*. Only 50 pieces of this model will be produced

AURORA: Individually hand-torched titanium in a mechanically textured finish with black FKM watch band; retails for $1,209*. Only 50 pieces of this model will be produced

*Prices shown on the website reflect the cost in USD converted from SGD and are likely to fluctuate slightly.

The CYBER WATCH® is the latest addition to GRAY®’s lineup of luxury tech accessories. Other products include the ADVENT ® and ALTER EGO ® luxury iPhone cases, VANDIUM ® RFID-blocking designer card wallet, CORAZON ® bitcoin hardware wallet, ZYRA ® laptop case, VIPER ® AirPods case and the SHARD ® writing tools.

For more information or to pre-order the CYBER WATCH®, visit www.GRAY.inc .

About GRAY®

The GRAY® brand, founded and based in Singapore, owes much of its distinctive character to the city that they call home. Inspired by the technologically advanced city-state, GRAY® was born to be the periscope into the future, to inspire those who will shape it. Rebels at heart, GRAY® 's designs have no history as their heritage is the future, their creations are daring experiments in mechanical artistry, engineered with the most advanced technical materials possible. To date they have created the most exclusive and luxurious tech accessories for the iPhone, Samsung & MacBook, cryptocurrency hardware wallets, and a range of daily accessories such as writing instruments and card wallets.