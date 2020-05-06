DENVER, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading enterprise software solutions provider and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®),will release its third quarter 2020 fiscal year financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, post market close on May 12th. The Company will hold a conference call on May 13th at 8:30 am ET/6:30 am MT.



Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll / International: 1-201-493-6780

*Participants should request the Akerna Corp. Earnings Call or provide confirmation code 13702780

The conference call will feature remarks by Akerna Chief Executive Officer Jessica Billingsley and Chief Financial Officer John Fowle, who will discuss the results and provide an update on recent developments. A question and answer session will follow prepared remarks.

The conference call will also be available via a live, listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Akerna’s website, www.akerna.com .

For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available through May 27, 2020, at (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The passcode for the call and replay is 13702780.

About Akerna Corp.

Akerna is a global regulatory compliance technology company. Akerna’s service offerings include MJ Platform®, Leaf Data Systems®, and solo sciences tech platform. Since its establishment in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $18 billion in cannabis sales. Akerna is based in Denver. For more information, please visit www.akerna.com and follow us on Twitter @AkernaCorp.

Akerna Media Contact

D. Nikki Wheeler

303-514-2012

Nikki.Wheeler@Akerna.Com

Investor Relations

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

jassad@akerna.com