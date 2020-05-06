FREMONT, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digit Pack, a relatively new company in the corrugated sector in Poland, has invested in the EFI™ Nozomi C18000 six-color, single-pass LED inkjet printer from Electronics For Imaging, Inc. The new printer will allow Digit Pack to expand its business in corrugated digital printing, partaking in the exciting, growing opportunities of the sector’s digitization.



“A few years ago, I noticed the growing pace of development of digital printing in the corrugated market,” said Digit Pack Owner and President Paweł Rogalka. “When I saw the Nozomi C18000, I could tell that it was the future because this technology is part of the implementation of Industry 4.0 and digitization in the corrugated packaging business.

“I like innovations, challenges and large-scale activities,” he added. “These three factors prompted me to invest in the Nozomi.”

EFI Nozomi: Single-pass productivity for a leading-edge offering

With this new investment, Digit Pack will build the core of its business around the Nozomi. “The digital printing house will be the heart of the business,” said Rogalka. “The Nozomi is a smart and reliably constructed printer with high-quality imaging and superior performance. It also offers us high efficiency, reliability and a wide spectrum of printing possibilities. We are confident that this machine will help us become the leading digital printing house for box makers in Poland.”

Headquartered in Poznań, Digit Pack was founded in 2015 primarily to perform R&D on an automated technical testing product for corrugated board. Once the prototype of the device was ready at the end of 2018, Rogalka saw the growing potential of digital printing in the corrugated market. The company opened a new building – where the EFI Nozomi C18000 printer will be installed – in Żnin, Poland in early 2020.

“We are very excited to work with Digit Pack in such an exciting and growing market, but more so to show this customer the full potential of the EFI Nozomi C18000 printer,” said EFI Building Materials and Packaging Vice President and General Manager Evandro Matteucci. “Digit Pack is a real innovator, and I am confident that we will help this customer build a successful future.”

A fast, high-quality, sustainable digital corrugated solution

The 1.8-metre (71-inch) wide EFI Nozomi C18000 prints up to 246 linear feed (75 linear meters) per minute, printing up to 10,000 35x35-inch (890x890-mm) boards per hour two-up. Its single-pass, piezo inkjet imaging system delivers accurate, high-fidelity color, including excellent, consistent reproduction on solid areas. The Nozomi is also the leading single-pass corrugated production device in terms of power consumption efficiency after having achieved the Fogra ISO 20690 Standard. Digit Pack’s new printer has a six-color configuration (CMYK, orange and violet) for superior-quality and expanded-gamut imaging with matte, satin or glossy finishes.

The printer is also the only ultra-high-speed, single-pass corrugated inkjet printer to have its output certified for OCC recyclability and repulpability by the Western Michigan University Recycling, Paper and Coating Pilot Plant – a leading certification organization for corrugated recycling. Additionally, Nozomi inks are GREENGUARD Certified, meeting some of the world’s most rigorous and comprehensive standards for low emissions of volatile organic compounds into indoor air.

Digit Pack’s new installation includes an EFI Fiery® NZ-1000 digital front end (DFE) to drive the printer. It provides outstanding print and color quality, with extensive features to make print results truly exceptional. With the advanced Fiery DFE, the company will have more ways to automate and manage workflows and flexibly schedule jobs. The Fiery DFE also provides blazing fast performance for cost-effective production on short and long runs, as well as on variable and versioned jobs.

The EFI Nozomi C18000 is part of a complete ecosystem for corrugated manufacturing available from EFI, with leading edge Genuine EFI Inks, Fiery DFE technology and a complete EFI Corrugated Packaging Suite business and production management workflow.

For more information about advanced digital corrugated packaging production with EFI technologies, visit nozomi.efi.com .

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. (www.efi.com)

Follow EFI online:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EFIPrint

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/efiprint

Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/EFIPrint

View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo and Fiery are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI is a trademark of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries.

All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.