SBQ Holdings Launches its Automotive Division to Focus on the Acquisition, Restoration, Customization, and Sales of Collectable Cars and Used Auto Parts

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, is pleased to introduce its automotive division JTEC Automotive Inc.

JTEC Automotive Inc. will focus on the acquisition, restoration, and sales of Collectible Classic and Custom Automobiles. JTEC will also be launching the subsidiaries JTEC Auto Auction focusing on online automobile auctions and JTEC Auto & Parts will focus on the sale of used automobiles and auto parts via its online platform.

JTEC Automotive Inc. will focus on the growing demand for professionally built Custom Collectible Classic Automobiles targeting segments like Muscle Cars, Restomods, and Japanese Imports. These segments are the trends that are happening now, which have long been predicted by auction house legends such as Barrett-Jackson (www.barrett-jackson.com) and Mecum Auctions (www.mecum.com).

This is where JTEC Auto Auction comes into to play, we have seen a shift from high end auto auction “Events” that cost a small fortune to set up and implement to the less expensive online auto auction process that allows you to reach a vastly larger audience for a fraction of the cost of traditional event style auctions. Passing the savings on to the seller and the purchaser. Online auto auction site www.bringatrailer.com started out with 3 cars listed on their site, they have grown into a leader in the online auto auction industry. They have achieved this due to their minimal percentage charge the seller and purchaser pay compared to the traditional “Event” style auctions that charge a greater percentage rate per transaction.

We see a large demand in all these spaces within the automotive industry. All the luxuries of today’s technologies incorporated into older vehicles is becoming a massive industry. More and more we see people wanting to customize their vehicles to differentiate themselves from the masses. The Demand and Interest in custom automobiles have led to the craze of successful automotive reality TV shows like Fast N' Loud on Discovery Channel featuring Richard Rawlings and his Gas Monkey Garage, (www.gasmonkeygarage.com), Count's Kustoms, (www.countskustoms.com) featured on History channel, a one of a kind hot rod and chopper customization/restoration shop owned by Danny “the Count” Koker. Then there is Kindig It Designs, (www.kindigit.com) owned and operated by Dave Kindig a custom-car maker who also has an automotive show on Motor Trend TV called BITCHIN' RIDES and The Mopar Crazy, Mark Worman and his show Graveyard Carz also on Motor Trend TV, (www.graveyardcarz.com) focusing on restoring Classic Mopar such as the original Challengers, Chargers, and Roadrunners. Many of them were restored to look like the day they rolled off the showroom floor.

Not only have these great builders got involved in the modern-day automotive craze, but the likes of Jay Leno with his show, Lenos Garage (www.lenosgarage.com) and Jerry Seinfeld’s show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (www.netflix.com/title/80171362). The love for the automobile has existed from the creation of the very first automobile and has been passed down from generation to generation. The customization of the automobile is truly as unique and individual as the owners themselves.

“Custom Collectable Classic Cars are a lot like real estate, it’s a hard tangible asset that can be sold or rented, can appreciate in value over the years, and they can be fixed up to fit ones fancy to better reflect the individual owner,” Stated Mr. Tannariello, Masterbeat’s CEO. “Not only does the automotive division fit our hard asset business model, but many of the members we are putting together for our advisory board not only have a background in the housing industry but many of them come from an automotive background as well. We are extremely excited about the launch of our Automotive division and we will be rolling out the JTEC Automotive division and its subsidiaries over the next few months.

“We will be including a forum on our websites for people to discuss the cars they love, their first car, their favorite car, the car they took to the prom and so much more. People will be able to list their cars for sale, list any used parts they may have, discuss possible swaps, and build relationships with local car enthusiasts in their area. We will also be partaking in our social media efforts by asking our network what cars they would like to see us build and we will also be accepting orders to build custom cars specific to our clients’ desires.

“We want our investors and network involved, our very own JTEC Auto Community, to not just focus on the business end of things but a place where we can come together not only online but to meet at auto events, races, and swap meets to discuss and help out with projects others may be working on. A community of people with a common passion. We ask that you please stay tuned for future announcements, Thank You.”

About Masterbeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Josh Tanneriello

561-570-7050

josh@masterbeatcorp.com