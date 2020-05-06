FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA, Playa), the leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, is celebrating the crucial role travel advisors play in the success of the hospitality industry. Launching on Travel Agent Appreciation Day (May 6, 2020) with a special video tribute ( https://youtu.be/KBxeN81q93s ), Playa will spend the month of May celebrating travel advisors and, while partnering with select travel advisors, honoring heroes in local communities across North America.



Playa’s Heroes Service From the Heart campaign affords top-performing travel advisors throughout North America the opportunity to gift Playa vacations to deserving first responders within their own communities who have been risking their lives for the safety of others. One vacation will be gifted each day in May for a total of 31 four-night stays for two—with private airport transfers and a $25 credit towards an excursion sponsored by Discova—at any Playa resort (excluding Sanctuary Cap Cana), valid from August 1, 2020 – December 15, 2021.

“May 6 is National Travel Agent Day,” stated Howard Tanenbaum, Playa Hotels & Resorts Senior Vice President of Sales. “However, we feel one day is not enough to celebrate all the professional travel advisors who have worked hundreds if not thousands of hours to book and rebook destination weddings, groups, honeymoons, couples’ trips and family vacations. We think it’s going to take a full month to properly recognize these remarkable efforts.”

In addition to Heroes Service From the Heart, Playa has kicked off what the company is referring to as its #TomorrowConfirmed operation, taking into consideration the trying state of the travel industry and its bright future ahead. These special agent-directed initiatives will include virtual town halls, surprise meal deliveries, raffles, surprise phone calls with Playa executives and more.

“With travel being upended for so many months, we want our travel partners to understand tomorrow is confirmed,” explained Kevin Froemming, Playa Hotels & Resorts Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Our travel advisors have been outstanding in responding to the tremendous amount of questions and concerns that guests have about future travel,” Froemming added.

With 19 award-winning resorts, Playa’s portfolio offers travel advisors a range of options when booking their clients’ all-inclusive vacations, meetings and incentives. The company is currently promoting Once-in-a-Lifetime Rates on their agent site, agentcashplus.com .

For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, visit PlayaResorts.com .





About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 23 resorts (8,690 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

