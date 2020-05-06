SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nascent Biotech, Inc (OTCQB: NBIO).



On April 22, 2020, Nascent Biotech Inc. (the “Company”) notified Triton Funds, LLC (“Triton”) that it was cancelling their Stock Purchase Agreement (the “SPA”) and cancelled a purchase order dated April 15, 2020. The Company has discontinuing further draw downs on the equity line of credit with Triton.

On April 27, 2020, the Company filed a Post-Effective Amendment to its Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission the registration statement filed on September 19, 2019 and amended on October 16, 2019, canceling the S-1 and removing from registration the remaining unissued shares of the S-1.

About Nascent Biotech



Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections helping millions of people worldwide. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com. Our lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a monoclonal Antibody (Mab) will be studied in Phase I clinical trial later this year for the treatment of Brain Cancer. Development for PTB as a treatment for COVID-19 has been initiated. For more information, visit www.nascenbiotech.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statement

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Nascent Biotech, Inc.

Sean Carrick: President |CEO

772.713.0541

sean.carrick@nascentbiotech.com

www.nascentbiotech.com



