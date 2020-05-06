STAMFORD, Conn., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the launch of the 2020 ISG Star of Excellence™ Award program. Now in its third year, the program is the first-of-its-kind to rank providers on the quality of their services based on direct feedback from enterprise customers.

Through its "Voice of the Customer" study, ISG is surveying more than 1,500 enterprise customers to obtain their feedback on providers' service quality for two award categories. The first category recognizes service excellence among providers offering core technology services, including those delivered via the cloud, in such areas as application development and maintenance (ADM), managed data centers, end user computing, managed network services and business process services. The second category recognizes excellence in emerging technology services, including blockchain, big data analytics, machine learning / artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Enterprise respondents have direct exposure to providers and represent a broad cross section of industries, company sizes, geographies and areas of responsibility. Providers may ask their customers to submit feedback, and enterprise buyers may submit their feedback directly by visiting the ISG Star of Excellence Awards website. The survey closes July 17.

"During this challenging time, enterprise customers are depending on the skill and ingenuity of their strategic providers, looking for them to step up, maintain service continuity and begin to help them prepare for the new future, post-pandemic,” said Paul Gottsegen, partner and president, ISG Research and Client Experience. “The ISG Star of Excellence award has been the gold standard for recognizing the best-of-the-best, and this year’s awards will be especially significant, as we gauge customer satisfaction with providers at a time when the quality of their services takes on new and even more important meaning.”

Two overall winners of the 2020 ISG Star of Excellence Awards will be announced at the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference, September 14–15, in Miami, Florida. The ISG Star of Excellence Award will go to the core technology provider that earns the highest cumulative customer experience score, and the ISG Star of Excellence Award – Emerging Tech will go to the emerging technology provider that earns the highest score. In addition to the two overall winners, ISG will announce leadership positions across technology domains, regions and industries.

Survey responses will be scored mathematically, without interpretation by ISG, to determine the winners. For more information about the ISG Star of Excellence Awards, visit the program website or contact ISG at isg.star@isg-one.com.

