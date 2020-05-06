NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Phoenix Loss Control, by Konkordia Capital and AAVIN Private Equity.

Phoenix Loss Control, headquartered in Denver, Colorado helps utility, cable and telecommunications companies recover the costs of repairing damage to outside facilities and replacing damaged infrastructure. The Company, with a strong national client base, has gained a strong reputation for rapid and reliable recovery results.

As part of the transaction, Andrew Czernecki, Managing Partner at Konkordia Capital, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer at PLC. Mr. Czernecki said, “Together with AAVIN, we are very excited to begin this partnership and see PLC continue its success well into the future. I am personally excited and eager to join the fantastic Phoenix management team and provide whatever support I can to them.”

Owned and operated by William Rush and Cathy Barna, the Company is poised for long term growth and continued success. “We are pleased to partner with Konkordia and AAVIN to drive the next stage of PLC’s evolution. We are excited for Andrew to step into the business and continue providing the best customer service and support to our clients,” said William Rush, President. “Konkordia’s partnership with AAVIN only enhances the deep knowledge-base and experience of the PLC Board of Directors, we are excited to see the continued growth of PLC,” said Cathy Barna, Vice-President.

Konkordia Capital LLC, located in Miami, Florida, is a proprietary investment vehicle designed to partner with small businesses seeking growth capital and/or liquidity solutions. Konkordia partnered with AAVIN Private Equity, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa based private equity company that focuses on late-stage and expansion-stage financings and buyouts.

AAVIN is a private equity firm based in the heart of the Midwest and is investing out of the team’s 13th private fund. As a licensed Small Business Investment Company (SBIC), AAVIN provides flexible junior capital to small businesses throughout the United States.

