Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Value

The Company announces:

Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05 May, 2020) of £35.35m.

Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05 May, 2020) of £35.35m.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 05 May 2020 was:

Number of shares in issue:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 64.46p 54,830,002

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 62.27p

Ordinary share price 52.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (19.33)%