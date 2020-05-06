Washington, D.C., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC is pleased to announce the recent arrival of two senior leaders who joined its expanding Education, Healthcare, and Not-for-Profit Markets team:
“I am thrilled that we are adding such dynamic leaders to an already highly experienced team of professionals,” said Bruce Corcoran, Managing Vice President, Head of Education, Healthcare and Not-for-Profit Business for ICMA-RC. “The team expansion reflects ICMA-RC’s commitment to increasing our presence in the private education, healthcare, and not-for-profit markets.”
“Bringing together diverse perspectives is critical to the team’s success as we continue to grow this area of the business,” said Scott Vensor, Vice President and National Practice Leader, Education, Healthcare, and Not-for-Profit Markets. “I have no doubt that Ray and Ali will help the existing team members redefine the marketplace as a key focus for the organization as we work to serve those who serve their communities.”
About ICMA-RC
Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $53 billion in assets under management and administration (as of March 31, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC's mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 apritchet@icmarc.org
ICMA-RC
Washington, District of Columbia, UNITED STATES
