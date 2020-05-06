SEATTLE, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global delivery beds sales market is estimated to be valued at US$ 422.63 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Delivery Beds Sales Market:

The global delivery beds sales market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing birth rate, globally. For instance, in 2016, as per the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) World Factbook, the average number of births was 18.5 births/1,000 population, globally.

Moreover, health care sector in the emerging economies has been experiencing substantial growth over the past decade, in order to improve the quality of health infrastructure and address health service capacity gaps. For instance, according to World Bank data 2013, health care expenditure in MENA is projected to reach US$ 144 billion by 2020.

The increasing government initiatives for advancing healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, National Health Services published its long term Health Infrastructure Plan (HIP) to transform hospital care in the U.K. Moreover, six new hospitals will be built from 2020 to 2025 in different regions of the U.K. under the Health Infrastructure Plan1 (HIP1), while another 34 hospitals will be built from 2025 to 2030 under the Health Infrastructure Plan2 (HIP2) in the U.K. Thus, the National Health Services has planned to open around 40 hospitals in different cities of the U.K. within next 10 years, which is expected to boost growth of the delivery beds sales market over the forecast period

Key Market Takeaways:

Moreover, increasing incidence of restless legs syndrome (RLS) in pregnant women is also expected to drive the market growth. RLS is the most common movement disorder occurring during pregnancy. For instance, in 2016, as per The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the prevalence rate of RLS in pregnant women was ranged from 10 to 34%, globally.

With the increasing cases of COVID-19, government are also taking initiatives to detect covid-19 virus among pregnant population expected to deliver babies within a month or two. For instance, in 4th April, 2020, AIIMS doctor based in India have been successful in delivering infection free baby from an infected mother. This kind of initiatives and successful delivery cases expected to help in increasing the delivery rates in the near future.

Key players operating in the global delivery beds sales market include

Hill-Rom, Inc.

Promek Medical,

Vivipar GmbH

ArjoHuntleigh

Merivaara

Janak Healthcare

Fanem

United Surgical Industries

Market Segmentation:

Global Delivery beds market, By Product Type:

Obstetric Delivery Beds



Electric Delivery Tables Baby Bassinet

Global Delivery beds market, By End User:

Hospitals Clinics



Global delivery beds market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



