COMBINED GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

OF MAY 26, 2020

Availability of preliminary documents

Vélizy-Villacoublay, May 6, 2020 – Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) informs its shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held in camera on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 3 pm at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – 78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay.

The preliminary notification stating the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 17, 2020, and is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at the following address: https://investor.3ds.com/shareholders-meeting/home .

In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, on April 22, 2020, Dassault Systèmes’ Board of Directors decided to amend the text of the 5th and 8th resolutions included in the abovementioned preliminary notification published in the BALO. The updated text of these resolutions is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at the address abovementioned.

The convening notice stating the agenda is published on May 6, 2019 in the BALO and will be made available at the foregoing address.

Documents and information relating to this meeting and especially information provided by the article R.225-83 of the French Commercial code, are available to the shareholders, since May 5, 2020, at the foregoing internet address. They will also be available at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters, should travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 be lifted.

A major part of these information is mentioned in Dassault Systèmes’ 2019 Annual report, filed on March 19, 2020 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, supplementary information has been published after the filing of the 2019 Annual report:

the press release relating to the 1 st quarter 2020 updates information of chapter 3.2 « Financial objectives » of the 2019 Annual report;

quarter 2020 updates information of chapter 3.2 « Financial objectives » of the 2019 Annual report; the supplementary report to the 2019 Corporate governance report updates information of chapter 5.1.3 ”Compensation policy for Corporate officers” of the 2019 Annual report;

the explanatory memorandum adopted by the Board of Directors on April 22, 2020 updates information of chapter 7.1. ”Presentation of the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors to the General Meeting of May 26, 2020” of the 2019 Annual report;

the text of the resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors on April 22, 2020 updates information of chapter 7.2 “Text of the draft resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors to the General Meeting of May 26, 2020” of the 2019 Annual report.

The 2019 Annual report together with the abovementioned supplementary documents are available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at the foregoing internet address.

