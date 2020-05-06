Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VCSEL Market by Type (Single-Mode, Multimode), Material (GaAs, InP, Others), Wavelength, Application (Sensing, Data Communication), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Data Center, Commercial & Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global VCSEL market size is expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.7%.



One of the major driving factors for the market growth is the growing adoption of 3D sensing applications in smartphones. Also, due to the rising applications of VCSELs in data communication, the need for VCSELs is increasing. Moreover, the use of VCSELs in LiDAR systems of autonomous vehicles will provide significant opportunities for market players. However, the limited data transmission range offered by VCSELs is expected to restrain the market growth.



Based on wavelength, VCSEL market for near-infrared (NIR) range to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The VCSELs operating in the NIR wavelength range is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. VCSELs in the NIR wavelength are majorly used in smartphones for 3D sensing applications, such as face and gesture recognition. With the increasing adoption of these advanced technologies in smartphones by major smartphone manufacturers, such as Apple (US), Samsung (South Korea), Huawei (China) Oppo (China), and Xiaomi (China), the demand for VCSELs functioning in the NIR band is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. Also, these VCSELs are used in the automotive industry in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. With the growing advancements in the automotive industry related to autonomous vehicles, these VCSELs are expected to witness high adoption during the forecast period.



Based on application, sensing segment to hold significant share from 2020 to 2025



The sensing application is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Since the adoption of VCSELs by Apple for iPhone X, it created ample opportunities for the epiwafer, foundry, and VCSEL players. Other smartphone manufacturers, such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, showed interest in the adoption of 3D sensing modules in their smartphones. For instance, Xiaomi Mi 8 Explore Edition supports facial recognition technology. Apple for iPhone X uses structured light technology for 3D sensing applications, such as facial recognition, security, gaming, or real-time filter applications. Increasing interests of various OEMs to drive the growth of the market for VCSEL sensing application.



APAC VCSEL market to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period



The VCSEL market in APAC is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The global market players are experiencing high demand from countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. APAC's large population, along with increasing penetration of the internet, has spurred the demand for smartphones in recent years. APAC is a leading manufacturer and end user of consumer devices. The increasing importance of VCSELs and the increasing interest of OEMs to adopt these VCSELs in smart devices are expected to drive the growth of the market. Also, the development of data centers in these countries by companies such as Google (US), Facebook (US), and Microsoft (US) is projected to fuel the demand for VCSELs.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in VCSEL Market

4.2 VCSEL Market in Apac, by Country and Industry

4.3 VCSEL Market, by Wavelength

4.4 Country-Wise VCSEL Market Growth Rate



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Application of VCSELs in Data Communication

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of 3D Sensing Applications in Smartphones

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Data Transmission Range

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements and Growing Interest of OEMs to Adopt VCSEL in Consumer Devices

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of VCSELs by Wafer Manufacturers, Mocvd System Providers, and Testing & Inspection Companies

5.2.3.3 Use of VCSELs in the Lidar System of Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limitations Associated with Gallium Nitride Are Hampering the Performance of VCSELs

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Impact on VCSEL Market



6 VCSEL Fabrication Methods

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Selective Oxidation

6.3 Ion Implantation



7 Applications of VCSELs in Different Technologies

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dot Projector

7.3 Time-Of-Flight (Tof)

7.3.1 Proximity Sensing

7.4 Flood Illuminator



8 VCSEL Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single-Mode

8.2.1 Single-Mode VCSELs Are Extensively Used in Sensing and Optical Communication Applications

8.3 Multimode

8.3.1 Multimode VCSELs Are Expected to Hold Larger Market Share During the Forecast Period



9 VCSEL Market, by Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Gallium Arsenide (Gaas)

9.2.1 Gallium Arsenide to Register the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

9.3 Indium Phosphide (Inp)

9.3.1 Inp-Based VCSELs Have Gained Importance in Recent Years As They Help to Lower Signal Losses in Optical Fiber

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Gan



10 VCSEL Market, by Wavelength

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Red

10.2.1 VCSELs in the Red Band Have Wavelength in Between 650Nm and 750Nm

10.3 Near Infrared (Nir)

10.3.1 VCSELs in the Nir Band is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

10.4 Short Wave Infrared (Swir)

10.4.1 VCSELs in the Swir Band Have a Wavelength in Between 1,400Nm and 3,000Nm



11 VCSEL Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Sensing

11.2.1 3D Sensing

11.2.1.1 Tof Camera

11.2.1.1.1 Proximity Sensing

11.2.1.1.1.1 Proximity Sensing is Widely Used in Smartphones

11.2.1.2 Structured Light Illumination

11.2.1.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Face Recognition Technologies in Smart Devices Creates Lucrative Opportunities for Market Growth

11.2.1.3 Facial & Gesture Recognition

11.2.1.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Biometric Technologies in Smart Devices is Driving the Growth of the Market

11.2.2 Gas Sensing

11.2.2.1 Single-Mode VCSELs Are Used for Gas Sensing

11.2.3 Optical Mice

11.2.3.1 VCSEL-Based Optical Mouse Offer Operation on a Wide Range of Surfaces, High Resolution, and Long Battery Life

11.3 Data Communication

11.3.1 Optical Transceivers & Active Optical Cables

11.3.1.1 Growing Adoption of High Data Rate Optical Components in Data Centers to Drive the Growth of the Market

11.4 Industrial Heating & Laser Printing

11.4.1 Additive Manufacturing

11.4.1.1 in Additive Manufacturing, the VCSEL Heating Reduces the Thermal Gradient

11.4.2 Laser Printing

11.4.2.1 Laser Printing Mainly Requires Single-Mode VCSELs

11.5 Emerging & Other Applications

11.5.1 Lidar

11.5.1.1 Rising Trends of Autonomous Vehicles to Create Significant Opportunities for Lidar Application

11.5.2 In-Cabin Sensing

11.5.2.1 Innovations in Connected Vehicles Are Driving the Growth of the In-Cabin Sensing Application Segment

11.5.3 Atomic Clock & Gps

11.5.3.1 VCSELs Offer Compact & Low-Cost Solutions for Atomic Clocks

11.5.4 Magnetometer

11.5.4.1 Highly Accurate Detection of Magnetic Fields is Possible with the Use of VCSEL-Based Magnetometer

11.5.5 Infrared Illumination for Surveillance

11.5.5.1 VCSELs Offer Improved Performance and Better Visibility in Security & Surveillance Applications

11.5.6 Pulse Oximetry

11.5.6.1 VCSELs Provide Benefits of Narrower Spectral Linewidth Emission for Pulse Oximetry Application



12 VCSEL Market, by Data Rate

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Up to 10 Gbps

12.2.1 VCSELs Having Data Rates Up to 10 Gbps Are Majorly Used in Data Communication Applications

12.3 10.1 to 25 Gbps

12.3.1 VCSELs Having the Data Rate in the Range 10.1 to 25 Gbps Held the Largest Market Share

12.4 Above 25 Gbps

12.4.1 Market for VCSELs Having Data Rate Above 25 Gbps to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



13 VCSEL Market, by Industry

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Consumer Electronics

13.2.1 Increasing Use of VCSEL for 3D Sensing to Drive Growth of Consumer Electronics Segment

13.3 Data Center

13.3.1 Increasing Number of Data Centers Globally is Fueling the Demand for VCSELs

13.4 Automotive

13.4.1 Evolution of Autonomous Vehicles and Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) to Drive the Growth Automotive Industry

13.5 Commercial & Industrial

13.5.1 VCSELs Are Used in Various Industries for Applications Such As Infrared Illumination, Sensing, Laser Printing, and Industrial Heating

13.6 Healthcare

13.6.1 VCSELs Are Suitable for Scanning and Imaging Applications in the Healthcare Industry

13.7 Military

13.7.1 VCSELs Are Used for Tactical Surveillance and Obstacle Detection



14 Geographic Analysis

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.3 Europe

14.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

14.5 Rest of the World (Row)



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Ranking Analysis: VCSEL Market, 2019

15.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.3.1 Visionary Leaders

15.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

15.3.3 Innovators

15.3.4 Emerging Companies

15.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

15.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

15.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

15.6.1 Product Launches

15.6.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Joint Ventures

15.6.3 Expansion

15.6.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Key Players

16.1.1 II-VI

16.1.2 Lumentum

16.1.3 AMS

16.1.4 Trumpf

16.1.5 Broadcom

16.1.6 Leonardo Electronics (Lasertel)

16.1.7 Mks Instruments

16.1.8 Santec

16.1.9 Vertilas

16.1.10 Vertilite

16.2 Other Players

16.2.1 Alight Technologies

16.2.2 Coherent

16.2.3 Flir

16.2.4 Inneos

16.2.5 IQE

16.2.6 Thorlabs

16.2.7 Trilumina

16.2.8 TT Electronics

16.2.9 Ushio America

16.2.10 Win Semiconductors



