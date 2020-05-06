Washington, D.C, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. [May 6, 2020] – Today, registration opens for the ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture in Miami Beach, Florida this October.

"The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, and staff is our number one priority ASLA is closely monitoring the situation regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will follow every public health directive to make sure our conference is safe for everyone," said Wendy Miller, FASLA, president of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA). "But as of today, we are proceeding with plans for the ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture in Miami Beach this October, and we hope you'll join us."

This annual conference is the largest gathering of landscape architects and allied professionals in the world. Attendees come to learn about advancements in the field, build invaluable relationships with peers, and see the newest and most innovative technology pushing the profession forward at the annual EXPO.

