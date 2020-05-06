Profit warning: Tulikivi estimates that the Covid-19 pandemic will weaken the company's net sales outlook

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Tulikivi's business has so far been limited. The Covid-19 pandemic will, however, reduce net sales in the coming months, especially from Central European export countries. Tulikivi’s net sales amounted to EUR 28.7 million in 2019.



Due to the uncertainty in net sales, operations have been adjusted by laying off production and office staff and postponing development projects.

Updated future outlook:

Net sales in 2020 are expected to be between EUR 27 and 29 million, and the comparable operating profit is expected to be positive.

Previous outlook: (published 28 February 2020)

Net sales are expected to increase in 2020, and the comparable operating profit is expected to be positive.

Tulikivi will publish its Interim Report for January–March 2020 on Friday, 8 May, 2020.





TULIKIVI CORPORATION

Heikki Vauhkonen

Managing Director