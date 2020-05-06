SONOMA, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gloria Ferrer is pleased to announce the appointment of Mayacamas Olds as its first General Manager. Olds will oversee Operations, Hospitality, DTC, Marketing, Winemaking, Viticulture, and Sustainability. With a Master’s Degree in Corporate Sustainability Management and passion for wine and sustainability, she will be instrumental in spearheading Gloria Ferrer’s sustainability efforts.



“I’m honored to continue the legacy of Gloria Ferrer, a brand with such an important history to the valley, and excited for the opportunity to integrate sustainability from the ground up,” says Olds. “I’m privileged to take on a role that combines my true passions, and to be working as part of such an incredible team.”

Olds’ comprehensive and diverse experience ranges from Viticulture and Sustainability to Business Management at iconic organizations including Napa Valley’s Newton Vineyards and Diageo Chateau & Estate Wines. She also has great ties with the community and has successfully fostered strong relationships as a member of Napa Valley Grape Growers and of the Mayacamas Volunteer Fire Department Board. Enore Ceola, CEO of Freixenet Mionetto USA, says, “We are excited to have Mayacamas join our team. Her extensive background coupled with her incredible passion for the wine business make her a great asset to the organization.” Ceola adds, “Her sustainability experience is impressive and perfectly aligns with the global priorities of our parent company, Henkell Freixenet.”

Pedro Ferrer, Global Co-CEO of Henkell Freixenet, says, “Gloria Ferrer is very dear to my family. When my father started the winery in 1986, he named it after my mother and appointed me as President.” Ferrer adds, “I’m ecstatic to have Mayacamas Olds as the first female General Manager, who I’m confident will take Gloria Ferrer to new heights.”

About Gloria Ferrer

A pioneering history and approach to Pinot Noir have made Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards a leader in California sparkling wine for over 30 years. Founded in 1986 in Sonoma, California by the Ferrer family of Spain, Gloria Ferrer combines the best of sparkling winegrowing history with the bounty of the Carneros winegrowing region using time-honored traditional method winemaking and centuries-old sustainability practices.

About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling wine brands from renowned producers around the world. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and number one globally.

Freixenet Mionetto USA is the exclusive agent for the most prestigious wine estates in the world. These producers are benchmarks within their respective regions and categories. The portfolio includes Freixenet (Penedès), Freixenet Prosecco (Veneto), Mionetto (Veneto), iL Prosecco (Veneto), Segura Viudas (Penedès), Gloria Ferrer (Sonoma), WindVane (Sonoma), Mía (Barcelona), Henkell (Wiesbaden), Schloss Johannisberg (Rheingau), Alfred Gratien (Champagne), Gratien & Meyer (Loire), Bollicini (Italy), i heart Wines (Global Brand), Castello di Monsanto (Tuscany), Monrosso (Tuscany), Pertinace (Piedmont), Rocca Sveva (Veneto), Alto Vento (Veneto), Cavas Hill (Penedès), 50° Riesling (Rheingau), René Barbier (Catalonia), Ferrer Family Wines (Spain), and Katnook Estate (Coonawarra).