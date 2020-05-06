Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrocoating (E-Coat) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for electrocoating (E-Coat) is expected to witness a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the growing demand for e-coat in the automotive industry and the growing environmental regulations in developing countries. On the flip side, high initial capital investment and performance restraints related to e-coat are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.
Technological advancement, growing agricultural equipment industry, and evolving applications in the marine and mid-stream sectors are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market, during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, which was fueled by high demand from the agricultural sector adapting to modern equipment.
Key Market Trends
Cathodic Segment to Witness Strong Growth
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Environmental Regulations in Developing Countries
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Initial Capital Investment
4.2.2 Performance Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Cathodic
5.1.2 Anodic
5.2 Technology
5.2.1 Epoxy Coating Technology
5.2.2 Acrylic Coating Technology
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Passenger Cars
5.3.2 Commercial Vehicles
5.3.3 Automotive Parts and Accessories
5.3.4 Heavy Duty Equipment
5.3.5 Appliances
5.3.6 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Axalta Coating Systems
6.4.2 B.L DOWNEY Company LLC
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Burkard Industries
6.4.5 Dymax Corporation
6.4.6 Electro coatings Inc.
6.4.7 Greenkote
6.4.8 H.E. Orr Company
6.4.9 Hawking Electrotechnology Limited
6.4.10 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.11 Lippert components Inc.
6.4.12 PPG Industries Inc.
6.4.13 The Sherwin-Williams Company
6.4.14 Valmont Industries Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Active Technological Advancements by Key Players
7.2 Growing Agricultural Equipment Industry
7.3 Evolving Prospects from Marine and Mid-Stream Sector
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8k5mdl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: