OGDEN, Utah, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a $4 million rediscount credit facility for a finance company based in Texas. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide increased liquidity for the company.



The company provides working capital financing solutions to small businesses from a variety of industries.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

