ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
In accordance with Listing Rules 9.2.6E and 17.3.9C the Company’s Articles of Association, which were approved at its Annual General Meeting held on 23 April 2020, containing details of the rights attaching to securities issued by the Company will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information, please contact: -
|Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320
Dundee, UNITED KINGDOM