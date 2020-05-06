SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-05-08

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-05-08
Time for submission of bids:10.00-10.30 (CEST)
Payment date:2020-05-12
Final repayment date2022-05-12
Offered volume:50 bn SEK
Minimum bid amount:10 mln SEK
Maximum bid amount:12.5 bn SEK
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
Interest rate:0.00 %
Supplemental interest rate
0.20 percentage points

﻿ ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (46-8-6966970) BY 10.30


ON MAY 8 2020, AT THE LATEST.

Result of the auction will be published at 11.00 (CEST) on Tender date.

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se