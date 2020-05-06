ARLINGTON, Va., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the formation of its Strategic Solutions Group (SSG) within its Financial, Executive and Professional Risks (FINEX) global practice and Mergers & Acquisitions Group. SSG will provide specialized risk services, replete with global broking influence and insights, to distressed organizations. In particular, SSG will deliver global expertise on the risk, insurance and claim challenges facing companies before, during or after a bankruptcy or restructuring.



This team of specialists will serve as a bridge to the unparalleled market insights, placement expertise, data and analytics, and claims advocacy which only a global broking leader can deliver. The team has formed now because organizations today face an environment marked by unprecedented risk, tremendous market volatility and unforeseen financial challenges, which underscores the need for experts with proven track records to help lead their businesses out of financial crisis.

“Developing a task force around distressed organizational risk demonstrates our commitment to companies facing financial hardship,” says Ken Ross, head of FINEX North America, Willis Towers Watson. “Corporate restructuring entails unique risks and exposures to organizations and their directors and officers. Addressing those exposures requires a breadth and depth of expertise that we bring through the professionals on this newly formed team.”

SSG will be led by veteran management liability risk and product specialists @ Rob Yellen and @ John Orr and includes London-based specialist @Angus Duncan , M&A and transactional expert @Julia Papastavridis , M&A and tax expert @Sheldon Elefant , London-based M&A expert @Alexander Keville , head of FINEX NA claims @ Brian Weiss and bankruptcy claims specialist @ Anthony Rapa .

“By forming this team of specialists,” said Jeremy Wall, head of Global FINEX, Willis Towers Watson, “we have responded to today’s unprecedented market conditions and compelling client needs by delivering unparalleled technical excellence combined with all that a global placement team can offer.”

