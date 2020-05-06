TORONTO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended March 31st, 2020 on Wednesday, May 13th after the close of trading on the TSX.



A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 9:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link https://investors.shawcor.com/Investor-Center/default.aspx for further details.

Paul Pierroz

Senior Vice President, Corporate and Investor Relations

Telephone: 416.744.5540

Email: paul.pierroz@shawcor.com

shawcor.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd.