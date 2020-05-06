New York, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-Generation 911-The Future of Public Safety, Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04948750/?utm_source=GNW





NG9-1-1 introduces a broad array of public safety advancements that will significantly expand emergency communications capabilities and drive growth opportunities for an increasing number of stakeholders.In contrast to the legacy ‘voice-centric’ E9-1-1 network, NG9-1-1 will support a more diverse set of IP-based communications including text, data, photos, and video exchanges that will enhance the speed, accuracy, and preparation of first responders.



The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is currently working closely with key stakeholders in the public safety sector to ensure a seamless and cost-effective transition to NG9-1-1. The aim of this study is to identify the key NG9-1-1 industry trends, analyze the ecosystem, identify growth opportunities, and quantify market size and potential.



In particular.The analyst believes the next 12 months will be a critical time period for state and local 9-1-1 administrators to identify and secure the appropriate partners for their NG9-1-1 implementations. The emergence of COVID-19, in particular, has elevated pressure on states and counties that have not yet initiated NG9-1-1 deployments to accelerate roll-outs. The real possibility of federal funding for NG9-1-1 tied to coronavirus rescue legislation, which places an emphasis on infrastructure projects, has the potential to dramatically accelerate market growth.This study quantifies the growing market opportunity and identifies key market participants at all stages of the value chain driving the U.S. public safety sector forward by accelerating the transition of legacy 9-1-1 to NG9-1-1.

