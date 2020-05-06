On 29 April 2020, Ørsted initiated a share buy-back programme as described in company announcement no. 17/2020. According to the programme, Ørsted will in the period from 29 April 2020 to 12 May 2020, both days inclusive, repurchase up to 84,000 shares, corresponding to 0.02% of the share capital of Ørsted, subject to a maximum total purchase price of DKK 66 million. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the ‘Safe Harbour rules’.





In the period going from 29 April to 5 May, Ørsted has bought back 40,140 shares for a total amount of DKK 27.8 million.:

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK 1: 29 April 2020 15,000 711.91 10,678,638 2: 30 April 2020 4,475 692.77 3,100,162 3: 1 May 2020 3,567 682.83 2,435,651 4: 4 May 2020 9,503 675.93 6,423,395 5: 5 May 2020 7,595 680.60 5,169,127 Accumulated for trading days 1-5 40,140 692.75 27,806,974

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are presented in the attached appendix.

