Flowers Foods Announces Conference Call and Webcast

First Quarter 2020 Results Update

Thomasville, GA, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will hold a live webcast on Thursday, May 14, 2020 to review first quarter 2020 results. The company expects the call to last approximately 60 minutes. The company will release results on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after the market closes.

What: Flowers Foods First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern

How: Live stream at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates)

Replay: The webcast replay will be archived at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates)

Paul Baltzer of Flowers Foods at 229.227.2380

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.



