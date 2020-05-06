OMAHA, Neb., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces Werner EDGE , the company’s commitment to technology and innovation.



Having spearheaded electronic logging device (ELD) adoption, Werner has always been a first mover in the transportation industry. With this announcement, the company pledges to develop new solutions and offerings that enrich experiences for both associates and customers and optimize the entire ecosystem.

“Our drivers’ and customers’ challenges require best-in-class technology, innovation and talent. Anything we can do to make their experiences more productive and rewarding while simplifying their lives deserves our focus and attention,” explains Derek Leathers, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Werner EDGE combines our asset-backed history with our forward-looking logistics strategy to deliver innovative solutions that support our company and the industry-at-large, now and for the road ahead.”

First to launch within Werner EDGE are three new solutions built to enrich the performance and safety of professional drivers on and off the road. Adding to the company’s current roster of driver solutions – including its Drive Werner app – new innovations include:

An untethered, tablet-based telematics solution that supports a safer and more efficient experience, providing professional drivers with a smart workflow, best-in-class navigation, improved safety features and reduced manual data entry.

that supports a safer and more efficient experience, providing professional drivers with a smart workflow, best-in-class navigation, improved safety features and reduced manual data entry. Powered by machine learning, Critical Event Management identifies and responds to safety events more effectively, providing drivers with coaching and accolades in real-time.

identifies and responds to safety events more effectively, providing drivers with coaching and accolades in real-time. A cloud-based solution, Breakdown Management, that simplifies the repair order process during a road breakdown, getting drivers back on the road safely and without delay.

“These solutions are three of many in the pipeline powered by Werner EDGE that will deliver improved performance, increased safety and enhanced communication,” says Danny Lilley, VP of Fleet Systems and Technology. “We look forward to producing additional technologies that support our drivers and customers, and deliver the same, long-lasting relationships they’ve come to expect from Werner’s 64-year history.”

The company plans to launch additional driver, shipper and carrier innovations in 2020. For more information, visit www.werner.com/edge .

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

