sydney, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Vanuatu outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Vanuatu has a population of less than 300,000 people and well over 50% of its mobile connections still access 2G services. In addition, it is one of the most vulnerable places on earth in terms of natural disasters and a substantial number of its population do not have access to electricity.
Despite this, telecoms services have progressed significantly in recent years with a liberalised market; the existence of two prominent mobile operators including Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (operating as TVL) and Digicel Vanuatu; the launch of LTE services and introduction of a rural satellite broadband service by Kacific. Over the next few years we will see an increase in both 4G LTE and 3G as 2G declines.
While fixed broadband penetration remains low in Vanuatu, the incumbent operator is slowly exchanging fixed-lines for fibre-optics and there are a number of ongoing submarine cable developments which will assist to increase speeds and lower Internet pricing.
BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.
On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.
Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH), Vodafone Vanuatu (formerly Telecom Vanuatu Ltd ,TVL), Digicel Vanuatu.
