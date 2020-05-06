sydney, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Vanuatu outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Vanuatu has a population of less than 300,000 people and well over 50% of its mobile connections still access 2G services. In addition, it is one of the most vulnerable places on earth in terms of natural disasters and a substantial number of its population do not have access to electricity.

Despite this, telecoms services have progressed significantly in recent years with a liberalised market; the existence of two prominent mobile operators including Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (operating as TVL) and Digicel Vanuatu; the launch of LTE services and introduction of a rural satellite broadband service by Kacific. Over the next few years we will see an increase in both 4G LTE and 3G as 2G declines.

While fixed broadband penetration remains low in Vanuatu, the incumbent operator is slowly exchanging fixed-lines for fibre-optics and there are a number of ongoing submarine cable developments which will assist to increase speeds and lower Internet pricing.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Key developments:

Vanuatu is benefitting both economically and socially with improved satellite and submarine cable infrastructure telecoms being implemented.

In 2019/2020 an important telecoms development was occurring for Vanuatu with the launch of the Kacific-1 satellite.

Mobile date growth is expected to remain strong in Vanuatu in the coming years.

Telecom Vanuatu Limited (TVL) was acquired by Amalgamated Telecom Holdings as part of its regional expansion.

Assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector.

Companies covered in this report include:

Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH), Vodafone Vanuatu (formerly Telecom Vanuatu Ltd ,TVL), Digicel Vanuatu.

Key statistics

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure Impact on Vanuatu

Telecommunications market Market analysis

Regulatory environment Historic overview Regulatory projects Regulatory authority Telecommunications Radiocommunications and Broadcasting Regulator (TRBR) Privatisation of Telecom Vanuatu Liberalisation Interconnect Spectrum National ICT Policy Universal Access Policy (UAP)

Competition issues

Fixed network operators Vodafone Vanuatu Ltd

Telecommunications infrastructure National telecom network International infrastructure Submarine Satellite broadband

Broadband access market Introduction and statistical overview Market analysis

Mobile communications Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile broadband statistics Mobile infrastructure Mobile technologies market share GSM, 3G 4G LTE Major mobile operators Mobile handsets

Glossary of abbreviations

