Sydney, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Qatar outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Qatar-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Qatar is considered one of the regional leaders in terms of its telecoms maturity; having one of the highest fixed and mobile penetrations in the Middle East region. Qatar has also become one of the more progressive countries globally in terms of its progress towards 5G.

The mobile sector is led by Ooredoo Qatar and Vodafone Qatar. In 2018 Ooredoo Qatar claimed it had deployed the first commercial 5G network in the world and in May 2018 it switched on its live 3.5GHz 5G (Non-Standalone) New Radio (NR) network. During 2019 Ooredoo Qatar further announced it had deployed over 90 5G base stations. Vodafone Qatar is also demonstrating significant progress towards 5G and has also deployed 5G networks based on New Radio (NR) in the 3.5GHz frequency.

Qatari citizens are some of the largest users of the Internet in the Middle East and have embraced Over-The-Top (OTT) services. The operators continue to improve and upgrade their fibre-based broadband networks. In 2019 for example, Vodafone Qatar was upgrading its fibre based networks to support Gigabit speeds.

This valuable report provides analyses, information, industry statistics and insights into Qatar’s progressive telecoms sector.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key developments:

Recently consumers have embraced bundled packages, with both the uptake of double and triple-play increasing considerably, assisting the operators in their attempts to diversify operations.

The CRA increased its powers in 2018, allowing it greater scrutiny of the operators.

Increasing international capacity will assist in Qatar's long-term development goals as stated in its National Development Strategy document Qatar National Vision 2030.

Assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

Ooredoo Qatar, Vodafone Qatar, Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN).

Key statistics Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market Historical overview Market analysis Regional fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Regulatory environment Historic overview Telecommunications Law 2006 Telecommunications Executive By-Law 2009 Regulatory authority Telecom sector liberalisation in Qatar Privatisation Interconnect Access Wholesale transmission

Fixed network operator Ooredoo Qatar/Qtel Historical overview – Qtel Rebranded as Ooredoo Qatar

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network International infrastructure Submarine cable networks Fibre network Satellite networks Data centre/data management Smart infrastructure M2M/IoT Smart grids Smart cities

Broadband access market Introduction and statistical overview Market analysis Broadband statistics Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and Fibre-to-the-home (FttH) Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN) Vodafone Qatar Ooredoo Wireless Broadband WiFi

Digital economy Introduction e-Commerce e-Banking

Mobile communications Market overview Mobile statistics Mobile broadband statistics Regulatory issues Increased executive powers Second mobile licence Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Roaming tariff reduction NP Spectrum Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G LTE GSM, 3G Satellite mobile Major mobile operators Ooredoo Qatar Vodafone Qatar Mobile content and applications M-commerce Mobile handsets

Appendix – Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

Related reports

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Qatar – 2019

Table 2 – Qatar – GDP and inflation – 2012 – 2019

Table 3 – Ooredoo Group revenue, EBITDA and net profit – 2009 – 1H 2019

Table 4 – Ooredoo Qatar revenue and EBITDA – 2009 – 1H 2019

Table 5 – Ooredoo Qatar – blended ARPU – 2014 - 2018

Table 6 – Ooredoo Qatar customers 2010 – 1H 2019

Table 7 – Qatar - fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2009 – 2024

Table 8 – Qatar - internet penetration – 2009 – 2019

Table 9 – Qatar - fixed broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2024

Table 10 – Qatar - household PC penetration – 2009 – 2018

Table 11 – International Internet bandwidth – 2010 - 2018

Table 12 – Qatar - fixed broadband subscribers by technology – 2012 – 2017

Table 13 - Qatar - mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 14 - Qatar – Major mobile operators’ market share – 2009 – 2018

Table 15 – Qatar - Active mobile broadband subscriptions – 2009 – 2024

Table 16 - Vodafone Qatar – financial data – 2009 – 2018

Table 17 – Vodafone Qatar – mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2018

Table 18 – Historic - Ooredoo Group revenue, EBITDA and net profit – 2005 – 2008

Table 19 – Historic – Qatar - fixed lines in service and teledensity – 1995 – 2008

Table 20 – Historic - Ooredoo Qatar blended ARPU - 2010 – 2015

Table 21 – Historic - Ooredoo Qatar - total revenue – 2005 - 2008

Table 22 – Historic – Qatar - internet penetration – 1998 – 2008

Table 23 – Historic - Qatar - fixed broadband subscribers – 2003 – 2008

Table 24 – Historic - Qatar - mobile subscribers and penetration rate - 1995 – 2008

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Middle East – Fixed broadband penetration versus mobile broadband penetration

Chart 2 – Qatar – fixed lines in decline – 2009 – 2024

Chart 3 – Qatar – fixed broadband subscriptions and penetration – 2009 - 2024

Chart 4 – mobile subscriber growth in Qatar – 2009 – 2024

Chart 5 – Mobile broadband subscriber growth in Qatar – 2009 – 2024





Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Qatar-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241