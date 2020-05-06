Costa Mesa, CA, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MeridianLink®, developer of the financial industry’s first multi-channel loan and new account origination platform, is gaining tremendous traction with their LendingQB® product. The LendingQB browser-based, SaaS platform empowers lenders to achieve their lean lending goals by streamlining the mortgage lending process and delivering a world-class user experience.

In the last four months, over a half-dozen, new clients recently chose the mortgage loan origination platform over the others in the industry due to LendingQB’s speed, flexibility, scalability, and ease-of-use.

Flexpoint Mortgage Corporation, a mortgage lender that provides a straightforward and personalized mortgage experience was able to start originating loans on LendingQB within two months of signing the contract. This was possible due to the superior level of support the LendingQB implementation team dedicates to every client.

"The dedicated client support team at MeridianLink has been an invaluable partner throughout the entire implementation process", said Aaron Leffler, President of Flexpoint Mortgage. "The LendingQB team has done a fantastic job being available for calls, incorporating our feedback, and working diligently to translate our business requirements into product functionality. Because of their dedicated partnership during implementation, we were able to start originating loans in two months, surpassing our expectations."

The new implementations highlight MeridianLink’s leadership position in the financial services market space and continued demand for an alternative to existing mortgage loan origination platforms in the market today.

“We are thrilled to work with our newest clients and to empower them to exceed their lean lending goals even during these times of uncertainty,” said Alan Arnold, Chief Operating Officer of MeridianLink. “The addition of these new partners is a recognition of our innovative solutions and reliable browser-based technology that is capable of supporting financial institutions during an unprecedented event like COVID-19.”

About LendingQB

LendingQB is a provider of Lean Lending solutions for residential mortgage banking organizations. The Lean Lending solution consists of a browser-based, end-to-end loan origination system, open API integrations to more than 300 different vendors and services, and configurable services that result in faster cycle times and lower costs per loan.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry’s first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company’s passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.

Charlie Lee MeridianLink 866-862-9797 media@meridianlink.com