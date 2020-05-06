AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid delivers consolidated and unaudited results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the 1st quarter of 2020 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the 1st quarter of 2020 – EUR 13.6 million (the 1st quarter of 2019 – EUR 15.0 million);

• Profit before tax for the 1st quarter of 2020 – EUR 3.1 million (the 1st quarter of 2019 – EUR 5.7 million);

• Net profit for the 1st quarter of 2020– EUR 3.5 million (the 1st quarter of 2019 – EUR 4.7 million).

• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st quarter of 2020 amounted to EUR 6.0 million, a decrease of 28% in comparison with the 1st quarter of 2019 (EUR 8.3 million).

Attached:

1. AB Amber Grid consolidated and separate condensed financial statements as of 31 March 2020;

2. Confirmaton of responsible persons;

3. Press release.

