JUPITER, Fla., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK Brokerage Services sweeps the rankings in WealthManagement.com’s 2020 Independent Broker-Dealer Report Card and receives the highest accolades from their advisors. This annual survey has advisors from independent broker-dealers rate their firms based on a 1-to-10 scale, with 10 representing the highest satisfaction level. With an overall score of 9.9, PEAK once again took the top spot in the Smaller Players category (fewer than 1,000), and well surpassed the highest rank among the Big Players as well. PEAK received top scores across all five key service areas, including Compliance Support (a perfect 10), Compensation & Benefits (9.9), Technology (9.8), Practice Support and Professional Development (9.9) and Operational Support & Service (9.9).



“This recognition is the culmination of our continuous commitment to our advisors. Advisor satisfaction is a key metric and we see this vote of confidence as affirmation of the service and support we provide to our independent advisors every day,” states President and CEO, Dodd McGough. At the core of PEAK is their culture of collaboration, flexibility and support. In recent times, PEAK has quickly adapted to the virtual environment to provide a venue where advisors can share ideas. “We recognize the value of facilitating advisor connections to allow them to share marketing ideas, learn new technologies and expand business opportunities,” emphasized McGough. This shift has been met with great appreciation and a high level of advisor participation.

Headquartered in Jupiter, FL, PEAK is one of the fastest growing IBD’s in the industry whose philosophy begins with advisors helping advisors. “We truly foster an advisor-focused culture at every level, listening to their needs so we can best serve them. I am beyond proud to know that our advisors believe in us. It is remarkably gratifying to know we are so aligned. That’s just another reason I love what I do and who I do it for every day,” shares Regina Rudnick, EVP of Advisor Relations.

About PEAK:

Experience Different. PEAK Reps, LLC is a holding company for PEAK Brokerage Services (independent broker-dealer), Blackridge Asset Management (registered investment adviser) and Top Advisors Group (insurance support organization).

You can find out more about PEAK by visiting www.peakbrokerageservices.com or contact Glen McRary, EVP of Growth and Business Development, at 561-337-2899.