Series RIKB 25 0612 RIKB 28 1115 ISIN IS0000019321 IS0000028249 Maturity Date 06/12/2025 11/15/2028 Auction Date 05/08/2020 05/08/2020 Settlement Date 05/13/2020 05/13/2020 10% addition 05/12/2020 05/12/2020

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury Bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. For an additional 10% see Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction Treasury Bonds.

For further information, please refer to the Government Debt Management website, i.e. for the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.