IRVINE, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant , a deep learning tech company providing custom always-on voice solutions, today announced that it has been recognized in Gartner’s Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors1 report.



Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions are enabling customized voice experiences at the edge for highly accurate wake word, command word and event detection at near-zero power levels, free from a cloud connection. Its award-winning super-low-power Neural Decision Processors™ are making edge AI processing a reality for audio and sensor applications in battery-powered devices, from earbuds to mobile phones and laptops.

“We are thrilled at being named a Cool Vendor by Gartner,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Our intelligent voice solution opens new markets and business opportunities for customers, as demand for always-on voice control continues to grow exponentially across the globe. We believe the report further validates how voice is quickly becoming the interface of the future, changing the way people interact with their devices from touch to hands-free speech.”

1 Gartner, “Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors,” Alan Priestley, Aapo Markkanen, Roger Sheng, Bill Ray, April 30, 2020.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is moving artificial intelligence and machine learning from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, such as hearing aids, earbuds, smart speakers, mobile phones and laptops. The company is backed by some of the world’s strongest strategic investors, including Intel Capital, Microsoft M12, Bosch Ventures and the Amazon Alexa Fund. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp.

