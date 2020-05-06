MINNEAPOLIS, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyya PR, a multi-award-winning marketing communications agency with an innovative approach to serving B2B and B2C technology, consumer goods and transportation and mobility companies ranging from start-ups to global public companies, today announced it has been awarded two prestigious top honors from Hermes Creative Awards . Skyya received two Platinum honors awards for its consumer work with eMobility client Gocycle and for Aunt Fannie’s , a CPG household brand based in Portland, Oregon. These awards recognize outstanding work in the PR industry for professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media.



“It is an honor to be recognized for our work by the international Hermes Creative Awards in competition with some of the most renowned PR agencies in the country," said Derek Peterson, CEO and Managing Partner, Skyya PR. “We are proud to have played such a significant role in bringing two of our category-leading consumer brands from our main practices areas – Transportation/Mobility and Consumer Electronics/Consumer Goods – to market prominence in the U.S. Our team was clearly successful in raising awareness for both brands with consumer activations, strategic partnerships, and earned media to drive impact, exceed business objective and deliver exceptional ROI. We are thrilled to be recognized for our work with both clients.”

Hermes Creative Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), is an international competition for PR and creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. AMCP consists of thousands of marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital media production and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

