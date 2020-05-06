Assystem secures strategic contract on UK Ministry of Defence nuclear framework

Paris-La Défense, 6 May 2020, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 – ASY), an international engineering group, announces that it has reinforced its continued presence in nuclear engineering in UK after being selected to join a new multi-million pound delivery framework.

Assystem, in partnership with Doosan Babcock and KBR, and operating under the name of KAD Nuclear, were one of three suppliers selected by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to join the new Nuclear Technical Support Provider (NTSP) framework.

This new alliance is key to Assystem strengthening its position within the strategic infrastructure market in the UK, first with the NTSP framework and then with new opportunities inside the civil nuclear and defence sectors.

Working in alliance with Doosan Babcock and KBR was a natural next step for Assystem, as their strong working relationships and respective industry experience brings a solid and exciting offer to the market.

The KAD Nuclear strength in collaboration has been developed through partnerships on projects such as the Sellafield Programme and Project Partners framework, and through the delivery of services and projects across EDF’s UK and French civil nuclear fleet.

Stéphane Aubarbier, Chief Operating Officer, Assystem said: “We are proud to have been selected, alongside our partners in KAD, to work on this key strategic infrastructure project. Together we will bring a wealth of nuclear safety and engineering experience to this vital programme of work.”



The framework will support the Clyde Infrastructure Programme (CIP) and wider Royal Navy and defence requirements. Its primary focus will be on delivering the refurbishment and upgrade of critical infrastructure at HMNB Clyde.

A seven-year framework, with the option of a three-year extension, NTSP will deliver naval base infrastructure upgrade and specialist nuclear technical services under a programme valued to £400 million to support DIO, Navy Command and other UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) organisations.

Charles Hoskins, DIO’s Clyde Infrastructure Programme Director, said: “The NTSP is vitally important to the delivery of our major infrastructure programme and wider operations at HMNB Clyde. The expertise and collaborative approach from our new partners will be crucial to our success as we move forward into the exciting and challenging next chapter of our programme.”

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A. Is listed on Euronext Paris. For more information please visit www.assystem.com

Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier

Directeur général délégué Finances

Tél. : 01 41 25 28 07







Anne-Charlotte Dagorn

Directrice de la Communication

acdagorn@assystem.com

Tél. : 06 83 03 70 29 Agnès Villeret

Relations investisseurs - Komodo

agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Tél. : 06 83 28 04 15









Attachment