DENVER, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valyant AI, a Colorado-based artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on customer service in the quick-serve restaurant (QSR) industry, today announced a partnership with KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), one of the largest global suppliers of self-service kiosk solutions, to create contactless experiences driven by conversational AI across environments in which kiosks are deployed.

“Over the past decade, interactive self-service kiosks in health care facilities, quick-serve restaurants, financial institutions, grocery stores, movie theaters and stadiums have made our lives easier with automation of mainstream services,” shares Kim Kenney, president of KIOSK. “We’re amid intense change in our economic and social environments, where different ways of doing business are rapidly evolving. As part of this transformation, we’re participating in the development of new applied technology for people to connect with their surrounding environment for everyday services. By integrating Valyant’s conversational AI capabilities into our kiosks, we help businesses by availing contactless technology that enables them to provide interactive services to customers.”

Conversational AI automates communication to create personalized customer experiences at scale. Designed to simulate human dialogue, conversational AI enables ongoing interactions with customers using natural language. For instance, a customer simply says what they would like to order or find, and instead of pressing any buttons, the application confirms via conversational voice the customer’s request and presents the order or relevant information on a kiosk screen. Valyant’s proprietary conversational AI platform reduces wait times, increases average upsell and provides insights into the business. Coupled with digital kiosk technology, this technology provides a completely touchless solution for businesses spanning hospitality, retail and health care.

“Conversational AI delivers contactless interactions because the technology is capable of driving the visual display to deliver intuitive user interfaces that require the least amount of button presses possible,” said Rob Carpenter, CEO and founder of Valyant AI. “By combining conversational AI with digital kiosk technology, users no longer need to touch the screen to trigger actions — the platform takes orders, answers questions and completes transactions for users using only voice commands.”

Self-service kiosks aid social distancing efforts and provide convenience for customers who prefer a touch-free experience. The deployment of digital kiosks is also important to the safety and well-being of essential employees working to keep our economy moving. Restaurant employees, for example, can come into contact with hundreds of different customers over the course of a day. With conversational AI kiosks, there is now sophisticated adjunct technology to provide customers with fast, personalized service while protecting employees and enabling them to focus on more value-add activities.

To better understand how self-service kiosks and conversational AI combine to safeguard customers and employees, improve operations and keep businesses running as smoothly as possible, please visit https://valyant.ai/#/services/kiosk.

About Valyant AI

Valyant AI provides QSRs with an upbeat and professional voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) customer service platform that is always ready to assist. One of the world’s first commercial deployments of enterprise AI, Valyant AI can easily be integrated in call-ahead phone systems, restaurant drive-thrus, mobile apps and more to support customers at every touchpoint, anytime and anywhere. Whether helping to address labor shortages or enhancing customer service, Valyant AI delivers an unmatched customer service experience. With Valyant AI, the future of customer service is here. For more information, please visit https://valyant.ai/.

About KIOSK Information Systems

As the market leader in self-service solutions, KIOSK provides proven expertise in design engineering, application development, integration, manufacturing, field support, and managed services for even the most sophisticated self-service platforms. A deep portfolio of standard and custom KIOSK designs are deployed among Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients in a wide array of self-service vertical markets. To learn more, visit kiosk.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

